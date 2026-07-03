Friday, July 03, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Mphasis, RailTel Corp, Ramco Systems, Texmaco Rail, Aster DM Healthcare

Stock Alert: Mphasis, RailTel Corp, Ramco Systems, Texmaco Rail, Aster DM Healthcare

Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Mphasis said its board has approved the re-appointment of Nitin Rakesh as the company's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for a further term of five consecutive years.

RailTel Corporation has secured a Rs 16.20 crore contract from the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation for the management of the Haryana State Wide Area Network (HSWAN).

Ramco Systems announced the appointment of Raghuveer Sandesh Bilagi as its Chief Executive Officer.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured a Rs 26.56 crore contract from South Central Railway for signalling and Kavach works.

Aster DM Healthcare announced the appointment of Varun Khanna as its Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

 

CSB Bank reported a healthy business update for the first quarter of FY27, with total deposits rising 26% year-on-year to Rs 45,415 crore. CASA deposits increased 4% to Rs 8,815 crore, while term deposits grew 33% to Rs 36,600 crore.

Punjab National Bank reported steady business growth for the first quarter of FY27, with global deposits rising 8.52% year-on-year to Rs 17,24,840 crore, while domestic deposits increased 8.63% to Rs 16,70,180 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 27-cr signalling & Kavach order from South Central Railway

Texmaco Rail bags Rs 27-cr signalling & Kavach order from South Central Railway

Nifty reclaims 24,000 as auto, FMCG stocks drive market rebound

Nifty reclaims 24,000 as auto, FMCG stocks drive market rebound

JLR wholesales volumes decline 9.2% to 79,300 units in Q1

JLR wholesales volumes decline 9.2% to 79,300 units in Q1

Board of Lenskart Solutions approves incorporation of JV with Mingfeng Glassesworld, China

Board of Lenskart Solutions approves incorporation of JV with Mingfeng Glassesworld, China

Board of Lenskart Solutions approves scheme of amalgamation

Board of Lenskart Solutions approves scheme of amalgamation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAastha Spintex IPO AllotmentAUtoimmune GastritisTNEA Rank List 2026PM Modi-Takaichi MeetingGlobal Passport Index 2026HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance