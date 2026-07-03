Stock Alert: Mphasis, RailTel Corp, Ramco Systems, Texmaco Rail, Aster DM Healthcare

Mphasis said its board has approved the re-appointment of Nitin Rakesh as the company's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for a further term of five consecutive years.

RailTel Corporation has secured a Rs 16.20 crore contract from the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation for the management of the Haryana State Wide Area Network (HSWAN).

Ramco Systems announced the appointment of Raghuveer Sandesh Bilagi as its Chief Executive Officer.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured a Rs 26.56 crore contract from South Central Railway for signalling and Kavach works.

Aster DM Healthcare announced the appointment of Varun Khanna as its Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

CSB Bank reported a healthy business update for the first quarter of FY27, with total deposits rising 26% year-on-year to Rs 45,415 crore. CASA deposits increased 4% to Rs 8,815 crore, while term deposits grew 33% to Rs 36,600 crore.

Punjab National Bank reported steady business growth for the first quarter of FY27, with global deposits rising 8.52% year-on-year to Rs 17,24,840 crore, while domestic deposits increased 8.63% to Rs 16,70,180 crore.

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