Stock Alert: Omnitech Engineering, JSW Steel, VA Tech Wabag, Bajel Projects, Seamec

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 16 March 2026.

IPO Opening:

GSP Crop Science: An agrochemical company engaged in the business of manufacturing insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators. The IPO will open for subscription on 16 March, 2026, and it will close on 18 March 2026. The price band is fixed between 304 to Rs. 320 per equity share.

Stocks to Watch:

Omnitech Engineering reported a 170.73% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.2 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 8.2 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue jumped by 81.08% YoY to Rs 134 crore in Q3 FY25.

JSW Steel announced the Minas de Revubo(MdR) coking coal mining project in Mozambique, marking a step in the companys strategy to secure long-term raw material supplies for its steel operations. The project is located in the Moatize coal basin in Tete Province and provides access to around 850 million tonnes of coal reserves, with the potential to yield about 250 million tonnes of usable premium hard coking coal, a key input in steelmaking.

VA Tech Wabag announced that its joint venture has secured an Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded 'mega' order from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). The company classifies a 'mega' order as a contract with a value exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

Bajel Projects said it has secured an order worth over Rs 700 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) for setting up a 400/220 kV AIS substation at Saswad in Pune district along with associated transmission lines.

Seamec said a consortium comprising the company & Supreme Hydro has received a notification of award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for operation and maintenance services of the vessel Samudra Sevak.

Dilip Buildcon said it has secured a domestic order from Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCCL) for the construction of a diversion road on the DudukaGopalpurToparia stretch in Sundargarh district.

GE Power India announced the resignation of Aashish Ghai from the position of whole-time director & chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 13 May 2026, to pursue opportunities outside the organization.

Meta Infotech has received a renewal order worth Rs 1.91 crore from a leading private sector bank for providing cloud workload services along with on-site resources.

Prostarm Info Systems has secured an order worth Rs 6.71 crore from Steel Authority of India (SAIL) for the supply, installation, and commissioning of a 2 MW (AC) rooftop solar PV system across various buildings of the plant.

3i Infotech said its material wholly owned step-down subsidiary, 3i Infotech Inc., has secured an order worth about Rs 2.21 crore from an international enterprise providing AI-enabled solutions and services.

RailTel Corporation of India said it has received two domestic orders worth about Rs 64.2 crore.

ITCONS E-Solutions announced that it has secured a new contract from the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Department of Defence Research and Development, Ministry of Defence. The contract involves the deployment of 70 resources to provide manpower outsourcing services. The total contract value stands at about Rs 2.81 crore, inclusive of all taxes and duties.

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