Stock Alert: Puravankara, Afcons, JK Paper, Vascon Engineers, DOMS Industries

Shares of Steel Authority of India and Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 19 May 2026.

SME IPO Listing:

RFBL Flexi Pack : The initial public offer (IPO) of RFBL Flexi Pack was subscribed 20.45 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 May 2026 and it closed on 14 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 47 to Rs 50 per share.

Goldline Pharmaceutical : The initial public offer (IPO) of Goldline Pharmaceutical was subscribed 781.85 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 May 2026 and it closed on 14 May 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 41 to Rs 43 per share.

Result Today

Bharat Electronics, Zydus Lifesciences, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Anthem Biosciences, Black Buck, Exicom Tele-Systems, Karnataka Bank, Mankind Pharma, CE Info Systems, Om Power Transmission, PI Industries, PNC Infratech, Trident, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Fuel Hike

Fuel prices were increased again on Tuesday, with petrol and diesel rates rising by up to 90 paise per liter across major cities, marking the second hike in less than a week. According to PTI, the latest revision follows a sharp Rs 3 per liter increase announced on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise to Rs 98.64 per litre from Rs 97.77, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise to Rs 91.58 per litre from Rs 90.67.

In Mumbai, petrol prices climbed 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per liter, while diesel rose 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per liter.

Kolkata recorded the sharpest increase in petrol prices, which surged 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per liter. Diesel prices in the city advanced 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per liter. In Chennai, petrol prices increased by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices moved up 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Stocks to Watch:

Puravankara reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 110 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 88 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations zoomed 177.3% to Rs 1,501.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 541.6 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Afcons Infrastructure reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 88.4 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 110.9 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 18.9% to Rs 2,613.8 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,223.3 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

JK Paper reported a 36.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.2 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 66.1 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 17.2% to Rs 1,966 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1,677 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

DOMS Industries reported a 17.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.7 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 48.4 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 18.7% to Rs 604 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 508.7 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals reported an 87.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 396 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 211 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 7.4% to Rs 2,208 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,055 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Indraprastha Gas reported a 25.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 340.5 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 455.1 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 5.4% to Rs 4,162.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 3,947.6 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Triveni Turbine reported an 8.5% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.9 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 93.9 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 26.3% to Rs 679.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 538 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Vascon Engineers has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) worth Rs 131.58 crore from Reliance Industries for the construction of four G+12 FLL-type buildings for Sector-3 at Jamnagar RG Expansion. The project is scheduled to be completed within 19 months from the date of receipt of the order.

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