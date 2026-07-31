Stock Alert: RailTel Corp, Pricol, Filatex India, Mazagon Dock, LIC Housing Finance

Result Today:

Aadhar Housing Finance, Aarti Drugs, ABB India, Aditya Birla Capital, Aether Industries, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Astec Lifesciences, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Blue Dart Express, Bluspring Enterprises, Century Plyboards (India), Corona Remedies, Dixon Technologies (India), GAIL (India), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Intellect Design Arena, Indian Oil Corporation, ITC, Jagran Prakashan, Jindal Worldwide, Kajaria Ceramics, Kesoram Industries, Kirloskar Brothers, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Maruti Suzuki India, National Aluminium Company, Sanghvi Movers, Sasken Technologies, Shree Cement, SJVN, Strides Pharma Science, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Voltamp Transformers and Xpro India are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

RailTel Corporation reported a 0.5% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 65.8 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 66.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 20.1% to Rs 893 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 744 crore in Q1 FY26.

Pricol reported a 34% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 67 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 23.5% to Rs 1,105 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 895 crore in Q1 FY26.

Honda India Power Products reported a 16.8% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 11.1 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 9.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 21.9% to Rs 189 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 155 crore in Q1 FY26. The company has appointed Sameer Jain as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1 October 2026. Vinay Mittal will retire as CFO with effect from 30 September 2026.

Filatex India reported a 19.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.5 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 40.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 9.1% to Rs 1,145 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,049 crore in Q1 FY26.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported a 21.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 549 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 452 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 12% to Rs 2,943 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,626 crore in Q1 FY26.

LIC Housing Finance reported a 9.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,499 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 1,364 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income declined 1.4% to Rs 7,086 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7,186 crore in Q1 FY26.

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