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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: RCF, SAIL , JSW Energy, Augmont Enterprises, Balrampur Chini Mills

Stock Alert: RCF, SAIL , JSW Energy, Augmont Enterprises, Balrampur Chini Mills

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Kaynes Technology, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, SAIL are barred from F&O trading on Monday, 28 September 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCFL) said that it has awarded a purchase order worth Rs 797 crore to Larsen & Toubro for revamp of its ammonia plant for reduction in specific energy consumption.

In addition, the companys shareholders have approved raising of funds by way of a Further Public Offering (FPO) through a fresh issue of Equity Shares by the Company aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore. further, the board shareholders approved the appointment of Shivakumar Subramaniam as chairman & managing director (MD).

 

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has signed an MoU with Bharat Coking Coal (BCCL) for the joint development and operation of SAILs Indikatta Ramnagore and BCCLs East of Damagoria (Kalyaneshwari) coal blocks in West Bengal.

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JSW Energy said its wholly owned subsidiary JSW Thermal Energy has entered into a contract with Toshiba JSW Power Systems to procure two 800 MW steam turbine generators for Phase-II of the Salboni Thermal Power Project in West Bengal.

Augmont Enterprises has been empanelled by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) as a key partner for the promotion of Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR). Partnership aims to support EGR creation and extinguishment and promote trading in electronic gold receipts

Balrampur Chini Mills has been awarded a Rs 75 crore grant by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) under the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, for establishing a 100 TPA Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) co-polymer R&D facility.

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST