Stock Alert: Reliance, HDFC Bank, Cipla, Ashoka Buildcon

Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of LIC Housing Finance and SAIL are banned from F&O trading on 31 August 2026.

New Listings:

Augmont Enterprises will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 105.78 times. The offer received bids for 81.61 crore shares as against 77.15 lakh shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 21 August 2026 and it closed on 25 August 2026.

Result Today:

LEAP India, Milky Mist Dairy Food, Setco Automotive, Cressanda Railway Solutions, Dachepalli Publishers, and Standard Surfactants will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Reliance Industries announced that its Jio Platforms (JPL), a subsidiary of the company, has received the observation letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).

HDFC Bank said Sashidhar Jagdishan has decided not to seek reappointment as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the bank. Accordingly, Jagdishan will retire from the services of the bank with effect from 26 October 2026. The Board has decided to fast-track the process for selection and appointment of his successor well in advance.

Cipla said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection of Unit 3, a manufacturing facility of its US-based subsidiary InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The USFDA conducted the inspection of the facility from 13 to 17 July 2026.

Max Estates has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire the entire ownership interest in promoter-owned land-holding companies that together own an approximately 84.71-acre land parcel in West Delhi. The acquisition is structured as a non-cash share-swap transaction, with the consideration to be discharged entirely through the issue of the company's own equity shares. The said land parcel is estimated to unlock a gross development value (GDV) of around Rs 10,000-12,000 crore over the next few years.

Prestige Estates announced the launch of a new residential development in Madhavaram, North Chennai, named Prestige Palm Court. The development is spread across 7.98 acres of land in Madhavaram, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,330 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon said it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 602.16 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for the supply and commissioning of an electromechanical system.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) said it has secured a large order from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures for the supply of generator transformers for Nuclear Power Corporation of Indias (NPCIL) Kaiga Units 5 & 6 nuclear power project in Karnataka.

Indraprastha Gas has increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) across Delhi-NCR by Rs 3.89 per kg, citing the re-escalation of the West Asia crisis.

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