Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Niraj Cement Structurals, IRB Infra, Axis Solutions, UltraTech Cement

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 March 2026.

Oil companies will be in focus as crude prices surge past $100 per barrel, driven by escalating US-Iran conflicts and supply disruption concerns.

BSE Indices Restructuring:

Anthem Biosciences, PhysicsWallah, Piramal Finance, Pine Labs, and National Securities Depository will be included in the BSE Midcap and BSE LargeMidcap Indices effective March 23.

Laurus Labs, GE Vernova T&D India, Muthoot Finance, and FSN E-Commerce Ventures will replace PI Industries, Torrent Power, Supreme Industries, and Page Industries in the BSE Midcap Select Index.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Neuland Laboratories, Anand Rathi Wealth, and Asahi India Glass will replace Nuvama Wealth Management, Five-Star Business Finance, Nagarjuna Construction Company, and SKF India in the BSE Smallcap Select Index.

Stocks to Watch:

Reliance Industries said that Reliance Consumer Products has signed a memorandum of understanding with Finnish foods major Fazer to establish a long-term partnership to manufacture, market and distribute latters premium chocolates in India.

Niraj Cement Structurals has announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 80.12 crore from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India) has announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 3.21 crore for the supply of Lenovo laptops from Credence Infotech.

IRB Infrastructure Developers, along with its two sponsored InvITs, viz., IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund, reported a 22% jump in toll revenue to Rs 746 crore in February 2026, compared with Rs 614 crore in February 2025.

Axis Solutions announced that Ninad Vora, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, has resigned from his position, effective from the close of business hours on 6 March 2026.

UltraTech Cement said that its board, based on the recommendation of the nomination, remuneration and compensation committee, has approved the appointment of Jayant Dua as managing director (designate) of the company, with effect from 01 April 2026.

Yes Bank said that its board has approved the appointment of Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) -designate, effective March 12.

R Systems International said that its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year 2026. The company has fixed March 12 as the record date for determining the entitlement of shareholders to the interim dividend.

