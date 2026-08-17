Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Voltas, Patanjali Foods, NMDC, Cochin Shipyard

Reliance Industries and Rolls-Royce announced their strategic intent to partner and offer capabilities for the design, development, manufacturing and delivery of a sovereign indigenous combat engine for Indias Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. As part of the partnership, Reliance and Rolls-Royce will explore the formation of a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex that will be a centre of excellence for power and propulsion technology in India.

Voltas reported a 52.19% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 213.76 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 140.46 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales jumped 18.66% YoY to Rs 4,673.5 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Patanjali Foods reported a sharp 86.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 335.73 crore on 29.33% increase in net sales to Rs 11,337.45 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

NMDCs standalone net profit rose 1.97% to Rs 2007.40 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 1968.68 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales increased 2.43% YoY to Rs 6795.25 crore in Q1 FY27.

Cochin Shipyard reported 19.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.45 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 187.83 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales rose 2.40% YoY to Rs 1,094.21 crore in Q1 FY27.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 37.78 in Q1 FY27 compared with net loss of Rs 46.69 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales jumped 39.71% YoY to Rs 294.08 crore in Q1 FY27.

Aditya Infotech will meet on 19 August 2026, to consider raising funds by way of issuance of securities through various modes.

Hindustan Aeronautics signed a pact with Adani Defence and BEML for manufacturing fuselage structures for Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).

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