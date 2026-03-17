Stock Alert: Reliance Industries, L&T Technology Services, Sun Pharma, GMDC, RVNL

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 March 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Reliance Industries (RIL) announced that it has entered into a binding long-term Supply and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Samsung C&T Corporation, South Korea, for the supply of green ammonia over a 15-year period commencing in the second half of FY2029.

L&T Technology Services announced the launch of an Nvidia-powered AI Lung Digital Twin platform for advanced respiratory diagnostics.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that the US FDA has accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ILUMYA to treat active psoriatic arthritis.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration pact with NMDC to explore opportunities in the rare earth elements sector.

Rail Vikas Nigam announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 95 crore from NMDC.

Power Mech Projects announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 710 crore from Adani Infrastructure Management.

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has bagged a work order worth Rs 42.63 crore from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated.

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