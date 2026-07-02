Stock Alert: Route Mobile, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, V2 Retail, NMDC

Route Mobile said Masivian S.A.S. Chief Executive Officer Erwin Viertel resigned, effective June 30, 2026.

Bharti Airtel said its subsidiary, Airtel Money has commenced commercial operations as a Type II non-deposit accepting non-banking financial company (NBFC).

Hero MotoCorp said it will invest more than Rs 3,200 crore in Andhra Pradesh, including Rs 750 crore in a Global Parts Centre at Tirupati, creating around 4,000 jobs.

V2 Retail said it reported a 58% year-on-year rise in revenue for Q1 FY27. Same-store sales grew 7.5%, while monthly sales per square foot stood at Rs 886. The company opened 57 stores and closed one during the quarter, taking its retail footprint to around 40.7 lakh sq ft across 381 stores.

NMDC said its iron ore production rose 44% year-on-year to 5.15 million tonnes (MT) in June from 3.57 MT a year earlier, driven by its Chhattisgarh operations. Sales increased 11% year-on-year to 3.98 MT from 3.58 MT.

Ashiana Housing said it recorded bookings of 234 units in Q1 FY27. The company launched 140 units each in OMA Phase 1 and OMA Phase 2 during the quarter, acquired a 28.55-acre land parcel in Maharashtra with a sales value potential of Rs 1,800 crore, and commenced handovers for Phase 1 of Ashiana Nitara in Jaipur.

Force Motors said its domestic vehicle sales rose 26.63% year-on-year to 3,547 units in June from 2,801 units a year earlier. Vehicle exports increased 76.14% to 88 units from 50 units, while total vehicle sales grew 23.50% year-on-year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News