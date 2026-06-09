Stock Alert: RVNL, SML Mahindra, JSW Energy, Aye Finance, Shanti Gold International, HDB Financial Services

Securities in F&O Ban:

Amber Enterprises India and Kaynes Technology India shares are banned from F&O trading on 9 June 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 221.33 crore from South East Central Railway for signalling modernization works in the Bilaspur Division.

SML Mahindra reported an 11.64% year-on-year increase in commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 1,678 units in May 2026, compared with 1,503 units in May 2025.

JSW Energy has successfully commissioned its Halol Wind Blade Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat.

Aye Finance's board has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth $15 million on a private placement basis.

Shanti Gold International has commenced commercial production at its new manufacturing facility in Mumbai.

HDB Financial Services' board is scheduled to meet on 11 June 2026 to consider various fundraising options.

Hindustan Copper announced that the government has appointed Anupam Misra as its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD).

Grasim Industries plans to invest Rs 3,094 crore to expand lyocell production capacity at its facility in Karnataka.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a dedicated business unit to help global enterprises establish and scale Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Ather Energy's board will meet on 12 June 2026 to consider raising funds through the issuance of bonds.

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