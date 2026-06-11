Stock Alert: SBI, Aurionpro Solutions, MedPlus Health, Honasa Consumer, Bharat Wire Ropes, IOL Chemicals & Pharma

Securities in F&O Ban:

Kaynes Technology India shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 June 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

State Bank of India announced an increase in FCNR(B) deposit rates for the 35 year tenure bucket to 5.25%6.00%. The 5-year rate was raised by up to 295 bps, the 4 to under 5-year rate by up to 280 bps, and the 3 to under 4-year rate by nearly 215 bps.

Aurionpro Solutions said it is targeting a stronger FY27 presence in modular and edge products while actively rebuilding and repricing its banking software portfolio.

MedPlus Health informed that its subsidiary received a drug license suspension for one of its stores in Karnataka.

Honasa Consumer reported around 30% growth in its focus categories for FY26 and said it is targeting a 15% EBITDA margin through a 500 bps margin expansion.

Reliance Communications announced the dissolution of its foreign step-down subsidiary in the UK.

Bharat Wire Ropes received a notice from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board directing it to halt operations at its manufacturing facility in Chalisgaon.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals reported a minor fire at its Minoxidil manufacturing unit, resulting in a temporary shutdown of operations for 810 days. The company said there were no injuries or plant damage.

V-Mart Retail announced that Vineet Jain has resigned from the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Bank of Baroda increased its 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month MCLR by 5 basis points.

Canara Bank announced a 5 basis point increase in its 1-month and 3-month MCLR, effective June 12.

KFin Technologies approved a $2 million investment in its Singapore subsidiary and the transfer of its GIFT City branch operations to its IFSC subsidiary.

IZMO launched India's first integrated silicon photonics packaging line to address fragmented workflows.

The government approved the merger of REC with Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

Lodha Developers announced that Thane Commercial Tower A Management has ceased to be its subsidiary.

IIFL Finance approved the allotment of $500 million fixed-rate senior secured notes due in 2029.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) said its board will meet on June 13 to consider fundraising proposals.

Power Grid Corporation appointed Venkata S. V. as Chief Financial Officer, approved a ₹485 crore SCADA system upgrade, and secured an 80 billion loan facility.

Adani Enterprises announced that its subsidiary has completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Portus Ventures.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced the resignation of CFO Venkata Seshavataram Varada and appointed Rama Rao Telli as the new Chief Financial Officer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News