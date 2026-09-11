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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Shankesh Jewellery. Neogen Chem, Texmaco Rail Juniper Green Energy

Stock Alert: Shankesh Jewellery. Neogen Chem, Texmaco Rail Juniper Green Energy

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology, SAIL and Manappuram Finance barred from fresh F&O positions on 11 September 2026.

Stocks To Watch:

Oil-oriented stocks are likely to remain in focus after Brent crude crossed the $105-per-barrel mark.

Shankesh Jewellery reported a 100.14% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.23 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 21.60 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 55.06% YoY to Rs 423.57 crore in Q1 FY27.

Neogen Chemicals board approved raising funds through qualified institutional placement (QIP) with an floor price of Rs 2,189.73 per equity share. The company may offer upto 5% discount to floor price.

 

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Texmaco Rail & Engineering received an order worth Rs 27.82 crore from Hindalco Industries for supply 1 BTAP rake along with 1 Brake Van for Aditya Expansion Project.

Juniper Green Energy has commissioned 35 MW of wind power capacity forming part of its 150 MW Wind Solar Hybrid Power Project. With the commissioning of the aforesaid capacity, the companys capacity under this project stands at 175 MWp out of total planned capacity of 190 MWp.

Gujarat Themis Biosyns board has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating upto Rs 585 crore on private placement basis.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST