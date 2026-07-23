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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Shoppers Stop, HPCL, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy Lab, Schaeffler India, Infosys

Stock Alert: Shoppers Stop, HPCL, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy Lab, Schaeffler India, Infosys

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 23 July 2026.

Earnings to Watch:

Infosys, Cipla, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Meesho, Mphasis, Route Mobile, Vishal Mega Mart PVR Inox, Banaras Beads, Capital Small Finance Bank, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Coromandel International, Indiabulls and Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Fractal Analytics will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Shoppers Stops consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 14.25 crore in Q1 FY27 comapred with Rs 15.74 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 11.22% YoY to Rs 1,291.41 crore in Q1 FY27.

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IndusInd Bank reported a 46.51% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,002.50 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 684.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The lender's total income, however, declined 9.19% YoY to Rs 13,095.30 crore during the quarter.

 

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation of India (HPCL) reported consolidated net loss of Rs 11,526.41 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net profit of Rs 4,370.87 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 26.93% YoY to Rs 1,39,889.86 crore in Q1 FY27.

Dr Reddys Laboratories consolidated net profit tumbled 68.72% to Rs 443.5 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,417.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations fell 5.56% YoY to Rs 8,070.5 crore in Q1 FY27.

Schaeffler India reported 13.47% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.78 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 287.11 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 17.34% YoY to Rs 2,760.55 crore in Q1 FY27.

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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