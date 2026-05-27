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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Siemens, ONGC, Landmark Cars, Gandhar Oil Refinery

Stock Alert: Siemens, ONGC, Landmark Cars, Gandhar Oil Refinery

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Stocks in Spotlight:

Siemens reported 36.41% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 370.1 crore on 14.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4617.5 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)s consolidated net profit jumped 45.6% to Rs 10,819.65 crore on 3.61% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 173,805.19 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Landmark Cars consolidated net profit soared sharply 958.45% to Rs 15.03 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 1.42 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 17.16% YoY to Rs 1,278.51 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

 

Ghandar Oil refinery reported 248.59% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.68 crore on 13.69% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1093.37 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

JK Tyre Industries consolidated net profit jumped 80.19% to Rs 177.99 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 98.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 12.37% YoY to Rs 4223.44 crore in Q4 FY26.

AstraZeneca Pharma India reported 22.95% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.88 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 58.25 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 20.42% YoY to Rs 578.61 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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