Stock Alert: Skyways Air Services, Share India, Kothari Inds, ESAF SFB

Shares of Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Manappuram Finance and SAIL are barred from F&O trading on 18 September 2026.

New Listing:

Veegaland Developers will list today on the bourses. The issue comprised entirely a fresh issue of 1.50 crore shares and was priced in the Rs 130140 range. The IPO was opened on 13 September and closed on 15 September with subscription of about 14.6 times.

Stocks To Watch:

Skyways Air Services reported consolidated Q1 FY27 revenue of Rs 1,216.6 crore, up 90.4% year-on-year from Rs 639 crore, while net profit nearly tripled to Rs 19.77 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 6.77 crore in Q1 FY25.

Share India Securities acquired a 100% stake in Enshrine Leasing for Rs 39.72 crore on 17 September 2026. The acquisition expands Share Indias presence in the financial-services space.

Kothari Industrial Corp has entered the FMCG segment with the launch of its first beverage portfolio under the CHUSIP Coco Twist brand. The development marks a diversification of the company beyond its existing operations and brings its new beverage business into focus.

ESAF Small Finance Bank board will meet on 23 September 2026 to consider and approve a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (Tier-II bonds) on a preferential basis through private placement.

GPT Infraprojects secured a Rs 483.72 crore railway bridge contract from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL). The project involves construction of Bridge 544, an open-web steel girder bridge over the Mahanadi River, Odisha.

Bharat Forges board approved the qualified institutional placement (QIP) with a floor price of Rs 1,947.70 per share. The company has the option to offer a discount of up to 5% to the floor price, subject to applicable regulations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News