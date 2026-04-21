Stock Alert: SML Mahindra, Indosolar, PNB Housing Finance, NELCO

Shares of Steel Authority of India are banned from F&O trading on 21 April 2026.

Result Today:

HCL Technologies, Nestle India, 360 ONE WAM, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Cyient DLM, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Persistent Systems, Powerica, Rajratan Global Wire, Sunteck Realty, Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Tata Elxsi, and Tata Investment Corporation will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

SML Mahindra reported a marginal 2.36% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 54.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2026, compared with Rs 52.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 16.39% YoY to Rs 897.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Indosolar reported a 4.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 42 crore despite 56.7% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 83.1 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

NELCO reported a Consolidated net profit to Rs 1.09 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2026, compared with net loss of Rs 4.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 17.3% YoY to Rs 79.2 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Muthoot Microfin reported a 13% year-on-year rise in assets under management (AUM) to Rs 14,006 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 12,357 crore a year earlier, according to its key business update for Q4 and FY26.

PNB Housing Finance reported a 14.39% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 648.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2026. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, PNB Housing Finance posted a net profit of Rs 567 crore.

TVS Motor Company has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Hyundai Motor Company for the development, manufacturing, and commercialisation of electric micromobility three-wheelers (including their versions or variants). Additionally, the company announced its official entry into the Zambian market. To strengthen its African footprint, it has appointed Zamoto Manufacturing as its official distributor, ensuring a robust sale, service, and spare parts network across the country.

JSW Steel has signed a joint venture agreement with South Koreas POSCO to set up a 6 mtpa greenfield steel plant in Odisha.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has signed two hotel management agreements for the development of Zone Connect by The Park in Ayodhya and Zone Connect by The Park in Ujjain, marking a strategic expansion into two of Indias most prominent spiritual destinations.

Vedanta said its board on Monday, 20 April 2026, approved the implementation of its demerger, with the scheme set to become effective from 1 May 2026. The company has fixed 1 May 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the issuance of shares in the newly carved-out entities.

RPP Infra Projects said that its board has appointed Venkatesan Elliah Naidu as the Chief Executive Officer of the company for a period of one year, effective April 20.