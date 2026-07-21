Stock Alert: Sobha, Paytm, Bluestone Jewellery, SML Mahindra, Redington

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 20 July 2026.

Result Today:

TVS Motor Company, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), JSW Infrastructure, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mastek, Medplus Health Services, , Aavas Financiers, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, IndiaMART InterMESH, Arvind Fashions, Sunteck Realty, Trident, Gabriel India, Hatsun Agro Product, Cyient DLM, E2E Networks, Sagility and TVS Holdings, among others will declare their Q1 results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Sobha reported 273.55% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.84 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 13.61 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 50.03% YoY to Rs 1,278.15 crore in Q1 FY27.

SML Mahindras standalone net profit declined 4.99% to Rs 63.62 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 66.96 crore posted in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 13.2% YoY to Rs 957.54 crore in yhe quarter ended 30th June 2026.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) reported a 78.86% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 220 crore on 27.63% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,448 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Rallis Indias standalone net profit jumped 31.58% to Rs 125 crore on 6.79% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,022 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Bluestone Jewelllery reported consolidated net profit of Rs 7 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net loss of Rs 34.5 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue jumped 49.5% YoY to Rs 737 crore in Q1 FY27.

Redington announced a strategic distribution relationship with Resulticks, a global leader in real-time audience engagement solutions. The five-year collaboration is designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced, realtime customer engagement technologies across the Middle East, India, as well as South East and South Asia (SESA). Over the five-year period, Redington and Resulticks are aiming at a market opportunity of more than $150 million across the Middle East, India, and the Rest of Asia.

Bajaj Healthcares standalone net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 13.7 crore as compared with Rs 11.8 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue increased 11.3% YoY to Rs 166 crore in Q1 FY27.

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