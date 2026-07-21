Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Sobha, Paytm, Bluestone Jewellery, SML Mahindra, Redington

Stock Alert: Sobha, Paytm, Bluestone Jewellery, SML Mahindra, Redington

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 20 July 2026.

Result Today:

TVS Motor Company, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Auto, Bandhan Bank, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), JSW Infrastructure, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mastek, Medplus Health Services, , Aavas Financiers, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, IndiaMART InterMESH, Arvind Fashions, Sunteck Realty, Trident, Gabriel India, Hatsun Agro Product, Cyient DLM, E2E Networks, Sagility and TVS Holdings, among others will declare their Q1 results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Sobha reported 273.55% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.84 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 13.61 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 50.03% YoY to Rs 1,278.15 crore in Q1 FY27.

 

Also Read

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; Asia markets trade mixed; Brent crude near $88

Tata Consumer Products Q1 result preview

Tata Consumer Products Q1 preview: Revenue may grow 12%, PAT seen up 20%

US visa, H4, H1B

US warns EB-1 India may become unavailable as visa numbers run out

q1 results today

Q1 results: Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, and Crisil among 45 firms on July 21

Asian stocks

Asian markets advance as oil prices retreat on Iran ceasefire hopes

SML Mahindras standalone net profit declined 4.99% to Rs 63.62 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 66.96 crore posted in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations increased 13.2% YoY to Rs 957.54 crore in yhe quarter ended 30th June 2026.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) reported a 78.86% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 220 crore on 27.63% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,448 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Rallis Indias standalone net profit jumped 31.58% to Rs 125 crore on 6.79% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,022 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Bluestone Jewelllery reported consolidated net profit of Rs 7 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net loss of Rs 34.5 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue jumped 49.5% YoY to Rs 737 crore in Q1 FY27.

Redington announced a strategic distribution relationship with Resulticks, a global leader in real-time audience engagement solutions. The five-year collaboration is designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced, realtime customer engagement technologies across the Middle East, India, as well as South East and South Asia (SESA). Over the five-year period, Redington and Resulticks are aiming at a market opportunity of more than $150 million across the Middle East, India, and the Rest of Asia.

Bajaj Healthcares standalone net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 13.7 crore as compared with Rs 11.8 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue increased 11.3% YoY to Rs 166 crore in Q1 FY27.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities as mediation efforts in Middle East gain traction

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities as mediation efforts in Middle East gain traction

Intellect Design unveils global SaaS platform for credit unions and mutuals

Intellect Design unveils global SaaS platform for credit unions and mutuals

AI processors, AI chips

S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as chips recover; megacap earnings in focus

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 12-crore town planning contract in Bihar

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 12-crore town planning contract in Bihar

Steel Exchange India's Q1 PAT rises 47% YoY to Rs 15 crore

Steel Exchange India's Q1 PAT rises 47% YoY to Rs 15 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayCJP Parliament MarchStocks To Buy TodayAxis Bank Target PriceCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Climate Black Swan DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance