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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Sonata Software, Bombay Stock Exchange, Dabur India, Lupin, Blue Star, NOCIL

Stock Alert: Sonata Software, Bombay Stock Exchange, Dabur India, Lupin, Blue Star, NOCIL

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Q4 Results to Watch:

ABB India, Balkrishna Industries, Bank of Baroda, Cera Sanitaryware, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, CreditAccess Grameen, Intellect Design Arena, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kalyani Steels, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Northern Arc Capital, Orient Electric, Rain Industries, Shipping Corporation of India, Swiggy, Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Urban Company are all scheduled to declare their Q4 FY25-26 results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Sonata Software reported 25.05% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 130.50 crore despite a 17.67% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 2536.19 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

 

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reported 61.27% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 797.33 crore on 84.67% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1563.51 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with Q4 FY25.

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Dabur India reported 15.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 368.60 crore on 7.35% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3038.02 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Lupin reported 88.87% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,460 crore on 31.90% increase in revenue to Rs 7,475 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

NOCIL reported 18.27% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 17 crore on 2.94% fall in revenue to Rs 330 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Mahanagar Gas reported 46.06% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 130 crore on 4.48% increase in revenue to Rs 2,052 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Pidilite Industries reported 37.20% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 579 crore on 14.07% increase in revenue to Rs 3,583 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Gravita India reported 5.17% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.7 crore on 6.40% increase in revenue to Rs 915 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Thermax reported 18.45% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 244 crore on 12.54% increase in revenue to Rs 3,428 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

V-Mart Retail reported 38.92% decline in net profit to Rs 11.3 crore on 24.49% increase in revenue to Rs 971 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Kirloskar Ferrous reported 33.26% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 123 crore on 4.61% increase in revenue to Rs 1,817 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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