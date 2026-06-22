Stock Alert: Sun Pharma, GRSE, GE Power, Goodluck India, Zaggle Prepaid, Texmaco Rail

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 22 June 2026.

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Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% stake in Innovcare Lifesciences, based in Mumbai and engaged in the business of marketing, distribution and sale of pharmaceutical drugs, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products. The total consideration of the transaction is valued at Rs 271.2 crore.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) has been granted Navratna status by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) under the Ministry of Finance. The company said the recognition reflects its strong financial performance, operational efficiency and contribution to national security.

GE Power India announced a series of senior leadership changes, including the appointment of Rahul Rojal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as the company strengthens its management team amid ongoing business and project execution initiatives.

Goodluck India announced that its subsidiary, Goodluck Defence and Aerospace, has secured an order worth approximately Rs 255 crore for the supply of 155 mm long-range empty shells in ready-to-fill condition.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Punjab National Bank (PNB) to act as a co-branding partner for a retail credit card product. Under the agreement, Zaggle will leverage its existing corporate customer base to drive acquisition, marketing and promotion of the co-branded retail credit card. The partnership is aimed at expanding the reach of the co-branded card offering.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 253.28 crore from JSW (South) Rail Logistics for the manufacture and supply of BFNSM1 rakes along with BVCM wagons. The domestic order is scheduled to be executed within 13.5 months from the effective date or commencement of work.

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