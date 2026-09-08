Stock Alert: Swiggy, Shiprocket, Neuland Lab, PNB Housing Finance

Shares of Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology, LIC Housing Finance and SAIL barred from fresh F&O positions on 7 September 2026.

New Listings:

Rays of Belief (For Profit Social Enterprise) IPO will list on stock exchanges today. The IPO was open from 1 September to 3 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 107.71 times.

Deepa Jewellers IPO will list on the bourses today, The IPO was opened for subscription on 1 September 2026 and closed on 3 September. The issue was subscribed 42.61 times. The price band was fixed at Rs 168-177 per share.

Stocks To Watch:

Swiggy said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Swiggy Networks has entered into a share acquisition agreement (SAA) and Deed of Adherence (DOA) for the sale of its entire shareholding in Lynks Logistics to Trustroot Internet.

Shiprockets consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 13.71 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net loss of Rs 18.03 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 33.81% YoY to Rs 592.08 crore in Q1 FY27.

Neuland Laboratories board approved capital expenditure of Rs 126 crore towards the purchase of approximately 134 acres of land situated at Auro Industrial City, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, including other related expenditure.

PNB Housing Finance announced that its board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) upto a maximum amount of Rs 6,000 crore, with or without green shoe option, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services board approved issuance of up to 20,000 fully paid, secured, rated, redeemable, listed, senior bonds in the nature of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs1 lakh each for an amount up to Rs 40 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs. 160 crore (green shoe option) for an aggregate amount of up to Rs. 200 crore on private placement basis.

Behari Lal Engineering reported a 19.65% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 15.42 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 19.19 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 18.04% YoY to Rs 151.67 crore in Q1 FY27.

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