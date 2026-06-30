Stock Alert: SWREL, Juniper Hotels, Central Bank of India, Agsonpal Pharmaceuticals, RITES

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for a 1,000 MWac solar photovoltaic (PV) project with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Egypt.

Juniper Hotels said Tarun Jaitly has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

Central Bank of India said it has inaugurated its International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit (IBU) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), expanding its presence in India's international financial services hub.

Agsonpal Pharmaceuticals said it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire an 85% stake in Aequitas by purchasing 85% of its paid-up equity share capital.

RITES said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CONCOR to provide project management and consultancy services for the development of logistics infrastructure.

SJVN said it has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for the supply of electricity from its 66 MW, 210 MW and 382 MW hydroelectric projects in Himachal Pradesh.

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