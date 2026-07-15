Stock Alert: Tata Elxsi, L&T Technology Services, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Belrise Industries

HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Union Bank of India, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Groww, Angel One, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Fedbank Financial Services, GTPL Hathway, HDB Financial Services, Jana Small Finance Bank, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Network 18 Media & Investments, and Steel Strips Wheels will announce their quarterly earnings today.

New Listing:

Kusumgar will make its debut on the stock market today. The issue was subscribed 128.85 times. The issue had opened for bidding on 8 July 2026 and it closed on 10 July 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Elxsi reported an 18.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 170.6 crore on a 14.5% rise in revenue to Rs 1,021.1 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

L&T Technology Services reported a 13% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 356.6 crore on an 11.5% rise in revenue to Rs 2,940.1 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers reported a 2.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.4 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Net interest income surged 47.6% to Rs 68.4 crore, while the company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 20.9 crore against nil in the corresponding quarter last year.

Belrise Industries launched its qualified institutions placement (QIP) on July 14, with a floor price of Rs 230.79 per share. It may offer up to a 5 percent discount to the QIP floor price.

PDS announced a strategic partnership between its manufacturing business and Busana Apparel Group, one of Indonesia's leading apparel manufacturing companies, marking a significant step in strengthening PDS' global manufacturing ecosystem.

Easy Trip Planners has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Tourism, Government of Jharkhand, to promote the state's diverse tourism offerings through digital initiatives and enhance its visibility among travellers across the country.

Kirloskar Brothers said that its subsidiary, SPP Pumps Ltd., UK, has secured a significant order from Saipem Offshore Construction SPA for the supply of vertical pumps and spares, aggregating GBP 11.7 million (Rs 149.59 crore).

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