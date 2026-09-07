Stock Alert: Tata Motors, Mazagon Dock, Brigade Ent, RVNL, Cohance Life

Shares of Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology, LIC Housing Finance and SAIL barred from fresh F&O positions on 7 September 2026.

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Tata Motors has announced that its subsidiary, TML CV Holdings B.V., has launched a tender offer to acquire Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer, Iveco Group at EUR 14.1 per common share in cash. The acceptance period for the offer will run from 7 September 2026 to 26 October 2026.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has received an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission (MSETCL) for the supply, installation and commissioning of an AI-based Comprehensive Infrasecure Project for five substations. The order is valued at Rs 117.99 crore, including GST and other applicable duties.

Brigade Enterprises has announced its strategic expansion in Hyderabad with the launch of Brigade Barcelona in Neopolis, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,700 crore. The project, acquired through an outright purchase, will be developed across 4.04 acres and will comprise more than 650 residential units. Brigade Barcelona will offer spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments, targeting demand for premium housing among urban homebuyers.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has received Letter of Award from SJVN Thermal for the construction of a permanent siding along with an aerial track connection for the Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar. The contract is valued at Rs 903 crore and is scheduled to be completed within 36 months.

Cohance Lifesciences said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), post an inspection, has issued a Form FDA 483 with four observations to the company's formulation (FDF) plant located at Telangana.

JSW Steel said that its consolidated crude steel production for the month of August 2026 at 24.65 lakh tonnes, which is higher by 3% as compared with the figure of 23.82 lakh tonnes posted in August 2025. While production of Indian Operations increased by 4% to 23.87 lakh tonnes, JSW Steel USA Ohio has, however, registered 11% fall in production volumes to 0.78 lakh tonnes in August 2026 over August 2025.

Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Modafinil Tablets USP, 100 mg and 200 mg.

Molbio Diagnostics reported a consolidated net profit to Rs 58.74 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net loss of Rs 23.71 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations surged 309.6% YoY to Rs 408.37 crore in Q1 FY27.

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