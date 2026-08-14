Stock Alert: Tata Motors PV, Premier Explosives, KRBL, LG Electronics, Oswal Pumps

Shares of Bandhan Bank, SAIL, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI), Manappuram Finance are banned from trading in F&O on 14 August 2026.

Earnings Today:

Ashok Leyland, NMDC, Alkem Laboratories, Tube Investments of India, Bharat Dynamics, Voltas, 3M India, Patanjali Foods, Cochin Shipyard, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, PTC Industries, Rubicon Research, Natco Pharma, Anupam Rasayan India, NMDC Steel, Jupiter Wagons, Shreeji Shipping Global will declare their Q1 result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) reported a sharp 80.25% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 775 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 3,924 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations increased 9.26% YoY to Rs 95,799 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Premier Explosives reported a 83.36% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.07 crore in Q1 Fy27 compared with Rs 18.45 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales tumbled 27.85% YoY to Rs 102.56 crore in Q1 FY27.

KRBLs consolidated net profit jumped 73.16% to Rs 260.74 crore despite 5.59% decline in net sales to Rs 1,495.86 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

JSW Cement reported consolidated net profit of Rs 160.64 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net loss of Rs 1,356.17 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 21.58% YoY to Rs 1,896.41 crore in Q1 FY27.

LG Electronics Indias standalone net profit jumped 27.2% to Rs 652.86 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 513.25 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 15.49% YoY to Rs 7233.35 crore in Q1 FY27

G R Infraprojects has received a Letter of Award to develop, operate and maintain the Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, under a PPP model on a DBFOT basis. The project is valued at Rs 91.60 crore.

Oswal Pumps secures a Rs 78 crore order from North Bihar Power Distribution Company for setting up rooftop solar projects.

Venus Pipes & Tubes board re-appoints Arun Axaykumar Kothari as Chairman & MD for five years from 14 September 2026.

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