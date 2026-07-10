Stock Alert: TCS, M&M, Anand Rathi Wealth, Havells India
Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 10 July 2026.
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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,349 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), down 2.7% from Rs 13,718 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 2.2% sequentially to Rs 72,275 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 70,698 crore in the preceding quarter. The company's annualised AI revenue reached $2.6 billion during the quarter, up 13.6% sequentially.
Meanwhile, the board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of Re 1 each. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is 15 July 2026 and the dividend will be paid on 31 July 2026.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)s total sales jumped 32.45% to Rs 1,03,502 units in June 2026 compared with 78,142 units sold in June 2025. Production increased 29.99% YoY to 1,10,795 units in June 2026.
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Anand Rathi Wealth reported a 73.99% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.73 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 93.53 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 17.51% YoY to Rs 321.98 crore in Q1 FY27.
Havells India announced a strategic collaboration with Pixii AS, a Norway-based energy storage technology company, to develop and introduce advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for the Indian market.
Muthoot MIcrofin reported a 18% jump in Asset under management (AUM) to Rs 14,457 crore as of 30th June 2026. Disbursement stood at Rs 2,645 crore, up 49% YoY.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre appointed Narasimha Raju K.A as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 9 July 2026.
Apollo Micro Systems entered into share purchase agreement with Premier Explosives to acquire 2.22 crore shares or 41.33% stake from the promoter AKS Family Trust. The company will also launch an open offer to acquire 26% stake, from public shareholders at Rs 698 per share. The total transaction is valued at around Rs 1,550 crore, subject to customary closing adjustments.
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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST