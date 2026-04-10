Stock Alert: TCS, Wipro, GHV Infra, Ashiana Housing, Poonawalla Fincorp

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 April 2026.

Result today:

Agri-Tech and Eco Hotels will release their quarterly earnings today.

IPO Update: Om Power sees 0.39x subscription on Day 1

Om Powers initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 0.39 times overall on Day 1 (as of 5:00 PM), with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribing 0.78 times, the retail portion at 0.30 times, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) at 0.11 times.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a 2.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,718 crore on a 5.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 70,698 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

Wipro announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 15-16 April 2026 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares.

Ashiana Housing said that it has acquired a 28.55-acre land parcel in Pune for the development of a new residential project, adding that the project has an estimated sales value potential of around Rs 1,800 crore, reflecting its continued focus on expanding in key housing markets.

GHV Infra said that it has secured an order worth Rs 105 crore from GHV India for the construction of various projects located in Kalwa.

Poonawalla Fincorp said that it has opened its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue on Friday, setting the floor price at Rs 390.26 per share.

IFB Industries said that it has appointed Sandeep Joseph Abraham as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a term of five years.

Saatvik Green Energy said that its chief financial officer (CFO), Abani Kant Jha, has resigned from his position with effect from 7 April. Separately, the company added that it has secured an order worth Rs 109 crore from EPC players for the supply of solar PV modules.