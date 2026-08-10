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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Kaynes Technology India, Lemon Tree Hotels

Stock Alert: Titan, Godrej Consumer Products, Kaynes Technology India, Lemon Tree Hotels

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Bandhan Bank, Kaynes Technology, and Life Insurance Corporation of India are banned from F&O trading on 10 August 2026.

Result Today:

Vodafone Idea, Bosch, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bharat Forge, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, CMS Info Systems, Dilip Buildcon, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Copper, KEC International, Info Edge (India), PC Jeweller, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Triveni Turbine, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Websol Energy System, Wockhardt, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Titan Company reported a 62.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,777 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose 29.3% YoY to Rs 21,502 crore during the quarter, supported by strong demand in the jewellery segment.

 

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Kaynes Technology India reported a 24.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.43 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 74.61 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 40.47% YoY to Rs 946.02 crore in Q1 FY27.

Lemon Tree Hotels reported a 20.09% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.03 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 38.33 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 9.13% YoY to Rs 344.61 crore in Q1 FY27.

NRB Bearings has reported a 15% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 38 crore on a 19.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 370 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26. Total operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 305.87 crore, up 18.3% YoY.

Oil Indias standalone net profit soared 252.83% YoY to Rs 2,870.21 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by higher crude oil production and improved crude oil price realization. Revenue from operations jumped 58.77% YoY to Rs 7,958.05 crore in Q1 FY27.

Dynamatic Technologies has reported a 93% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.79 crore on a 14.5% increase in net sales to Rs 424.81 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Powerica has reported a 27.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.3 crore on a 26.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 780.1 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Bharat Wire Ropes reported a 21.7% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 12.23 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 15.61 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations slipped 7.9% YoY to Rs 130.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Maharashtra Seamless reported consolidated net profit of Rs 266.40 crore in Q1 FY27, up 15.66% as against Rs 230.32 crore in Q1 FY26. However, total revenue declined 4.72% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,091.20 crore in Q1 FY27.

Godrej Consumer Products reported a 11.50% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 504.52 crore on an 18.31% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,225.47 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST