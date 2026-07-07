Tuesday, July 07, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Trent, Titan Company, Varun beverages, Cochin Shipyard

Stock Alert: Trent, Titan Company, Varun beverages, Cochin Shipyard

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Trent reported a 19% jump in standalone revenue to Rs 5,666 crore in Q1 FY27. As on 30th June 2026, Zudio stores stood at 982 and 301 westside stores.

Varun Beverages wholly owned subsidiary, VBL Industries (Kenya) has entered into an agreement to acquire dairy beverages, juices and packaged drinking water of Devyani Food Industries (Kenya) for total consideration of $32 million (Rs 305 crore).

Titan Companys consumer business jumped 41% YoY in Q1 FY27. International business soared 128% YoY in Q1 FY27. As of 30th June 2026, total stores stood at 3,680

Jubilant Foodworks consolidated revenue from operations climbed 14.1% YoY. as of 30th June 2026, total store count stood at 3,712.

 

BlueJet Healthcares board approved the launch of Qualified Insitutional Placement (QIP) for equity shares and fixed the floor price at Rs 531.70 per share.

Cochin Shipyards promoter, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, proposes to sell up to 66,29,636 equity shares as base offer, with an oversubscription option for another 66,29,636 shares, taking the total offer size to 5.04% of equity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Betala Global Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Betala Global Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rites secures $35.8 mln overseas locomotive contract

Rites secures $35.8 mln overseas locomotive contract

Bank of Maharashtra's Q1 FY27 total business rises 19% YoY to Rs 6.51 lakh crore

Bank of Maharashtra's Q1 FY27 total business rises 19% YoY to Rs 6.51 lakh crore

Glenmark Pharma gains as US arm launches generic Olanzapine injection

Glenmark Pharma gains as US arm launches generic Olanzapine injection

Glenmark Pharma arm launches generic Methylene Blue Injection in US market

Glenmark Pharma arm launches generic Methylene Blue Injection in US market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Bank ShareTCS Q1 PreviewEPFO UAN Activation New RuleNykaa Share Price TodayMumbai University Exam PostponedNIfty Pharma ShareMumbai Rain Impact