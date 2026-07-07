Stock Alert: Trent, Titan Company, Varun beverages, Cochin Shipyard

Trent reported a 19% jump in standalone revenue to Rs 5,666 crore in Q1 FY27. As on 30th June 2026, Zudio stores stood at 982 and 301 westside stores.

Varun Beverages wholly owned subsidiary, VBL Industries (Kenya) has entered into an agreement to acquire dairy beverages, juices and packaged drinking water of Devyani Food Industries (Kenya) for total consideration of $32 million (Rs 305 crore).

Titan Companys consumer business jumped 41% YoY in Q1 FY27. International business soared 128% YoY in Q1 FY27. As of 30th June 2026, total stores stood at 3,680

Jubilant Foodworks consolidated revenue from operations climbed 14.1% YoY. as of 30th June 2026, total store count stood at 3,712.

BlueJet Healthcares board approved the launch of Qualified Insitutional Placement (QIP) for equity shares and fixed the floor price at Rs 531.70 per share.

Cochin Shipyards promoter, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, proposes to sell up to 66,29,636 equity shares as base offer, with an oversubscription option for another 66,29,636 shares, taking the total offer size to 5.04% of equity.

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