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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Union Bank of India, Ashok Leyland, SBI, DCX Systems, TMPV

Stock Alert: Union Bank of India, Ashok Leyland, SBI, DCX Systems, TMPV

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on 23 March 2026.

New listing:

In the mainboard IPO segment, Innovision is set to debut on the stock exchanges today. The public issue was subscribed 3.32 times. The revised price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 494519 per share.

Stocks to Watch:

Union Bank of India has raised Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of senior, rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, taxable, transferable long-term bonds on a private placement basis. The base issue size of Rs 3,000 crore included a green-shoe option of Rs 4,500 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 7,500 crore.

 

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RITES has secured a letter of acceptance (LoA) for the maintenance of Indian Railways first high-speed test track. The 64-km dedicated track, developed by RDSO, is designed for comprehensive testing of rolling stock.

MM Forgings said that its board will meet on 25 March to consider raising funds via equity issuance, subject to necessary approvals.

Tata Steel has commissioned a Rs 3,200 crore project in Punjab, introducing scrap-based EAF technology for low-carbon steel production.

DCX Systems said it has received a purchase order worth Rs 563.45 crore, including taxes, from a domestic customer for the manufacture and supply of maritime patrol radar systems (MPR) for airborne applications.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) said it will increase prices of its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicles from 1 April 2026. The weighted average price increase will be 0.5% across its ICE portfolio.

Ceigall India said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ceigall Infra Projects (CIPPL), has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project worth Rs 603 crore.

Ashok Leyland approved an investment of up to GBP 30 million, or about Rs 375 crore, in its UK-based subsidiary Optare Plc through equity in one or more tranches.

State Bank of India (SBI) has received a Rs 6,337 crore tax demand for AY24, though it expects no impact on operations; separately, it has raised Rs 6,051 crore via Tier-2 bonds at a 7.05% coupon rate.

LIC Housing Finance said that it will hold a board meeting on March 25 to consider raising funds.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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