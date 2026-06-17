Stock Alert: Wipro, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Prime Focus, Nykaa

Shares of Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 17 June 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Wipro announced the launch of its Applied AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Claude models powered by Anthropic, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating enterprise AI adoption and impact. The CoE, a key initiative under the company's AI-Native Business & Platforms Unit, is aimed at scaling enterprise AI adoption and embedding AI capabilities into core business workflows across industries.

Nykaa announced a partnership with OpenAI to enhance shopping experiences through artificial intelligence and enable users to access its product catalogue directly via ChatGPT. The collaboration aims to improve product discovery and customer engagement through AI-powered solutions.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences announced the launch of its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue of equity shares on 16 June 2026. The company has fixed the floor price for the issue at Rs 771.73 per equity share.

Prime Focus announced that market regulator Sebi has closed adjudication proceedings against the company and its directors, concluding that the accounting treatment adopted for the transfer of its business divisions to its indirect subsidiaries was appropriate.

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re)'s offer for sale (OFS) witnessed robust investor interest on the first day of bidding, with the issue being subscribed 3.72 times, reflecting strong demand, particularly from institutional investors.

Bharat Forge announced that its subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), in collaboration with Paramount, showcased the Simha 4x4, a next-generation light armoured multi-purpose vehicle, at Eurosatory 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News