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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock alert: Wipro, NBCC, Hero Motocorp, Adani Power, GE Shipping

Stock alert: Wipro, NBCC, Hero Motocorp, Adani Power, GE Shipping

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
New Listings:

Shares of Tempsens Instruments will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO received bids for 279.44 crore shares as against 1.51 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 184.07 times. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 285 and 300 per share.

Stocks to Watch:

Wipro announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the enterprise-wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI. Addtionally, the company is scaling its adoption of Gemini Enterprise to equip 10,000 AI-certified specialists, including 1,500 FDEs, with advanced AI capabilities

NBCC (India) announced that it has received multiple work orders from various clients aggregating to Rs 134.27 crore.

 

Hero MotoCorps board approved the purchase of additional equity shares of Ather Energy for a total consideration of Rs 1,758 crore. As of 25 August 2026, the company held a 29.88% stake in Ather Energy. Following the proposed acquisition, Hero MotoCorps stake will increase to 32.8%.

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Tejas Networks announced that it has received a letter of intent from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the supply of RAN equipment, accessories and installation materials for BSNLs 4G mobile network covering 18,685 sites. The order is valued at Rs 1,537 crore.

Adani Power announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Chandenvalle Infra Park (CIPL), has entered into a share purchase agreement with AdaniConneX (ACPL) for the sale of its entire stake in CIPL for a total consideration of Rs 535.69 crore.

Great Eastern Shippings board approved a share buyback of up to Rs 900 crore at a price of Rs 1,530 per equity share. As of 21 August 2026, the promoters held a 30.07% stake in the company.

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST