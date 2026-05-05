Stock Alert: Wockhardt, Jindal Stainless, Petronet LNG, Manappuram Finance, Aarti Industries

Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra and Mahindra, Punjab National Bank, Marico, Hero Motocorp, Lloyds Metals and Energy, SRF, Coforge, United Breweries, Poonawalla Fincorp, Ajanta Pharma, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Aadhar Housing Finance, Gallantt Ispat, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Voltamp Transformers, AAVAS Financiers, Lloyds Engineering Works, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, SJS Enterprises, Shilchar Technologies, GNG Electronics, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals, Aeroflex Industries, Shanthi Gears, Shoppers Stop, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Cigniti Technologies, Raymond Realty, Raymond, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, PTC India Financial Services, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), CFF Fluid Control, DCW, Automobile Corporation of Goa (ACGL), Paushak, Mafatlal Industries, B Right Realestate, Kothari Petrochem, Foseco Crucible (India), Sutlej Textiles and Industries, Primo Chemicals, Onward Technologies, Kriti Nutrients, Jenburkt Pharma, Kriti Industries (India), Kisan Mouldings, Ginni Filaments, Pelatro, Sat Kartar Life, Exxaro Tiles, Trident Lifeline, Shankara Building Products, Regency Fincorp, Sayaji Industries, Transchem, Kartik Investments Trust, La Tim Metal & Industries, Gravity India, Digikore Studios, Blue Coast Hotels, Sandu Pharmaceuticals, Premier Energy and Infrastructure, Carnation Industries, Amraworld Agrico, Amerise Biosciences, and Tata Technologies will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Wockhardt has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 166 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a loss of Rs 25 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue from operations rose 29.9% to Rs 965 crore from Rs 743 crore.

Jindal Stainless has reported a 1.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 844 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 828 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 7.8% to Rs 11,337 crore from Rs 10,518 crore.

Petronet LNG has reported a 57.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,371 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 870 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations declined 15.4% to Rs 9,442 crore from Rs 11,164 crore.

Manappuram Finance has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 404 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a loss of Rs 191.2 crore in Q4 FY25, while total income rose 11.1% to Rs 2,626 crore from Rs 2,363 crore.

EMS has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 144 crore from UP Jal Nigam for sewer network and house-connection works in Varanasi.

Aarti Industries has reported a 42.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 137 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 96 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue from operations increased 13.2% to Rs 2,206 crore from Rs 1,949 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma said Sanjay Chaturvedi has resigned as CEO of its arm Apitoria Pharma.

KEI Industries has reported a 25.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 284 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 227 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue from operations increased 19.3% to Rs 3,476 crore from Rs 2,915 crore.

Tata Chemicals has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,132 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with a loss of Rs 56 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue from operations declined 2% to Rs 3,438 crore from Rs 3,509 crore.

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