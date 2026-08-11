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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: ZEE Entertainment, KEC International, Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra

Stock Alert: ZEE Entertainment, KEC International, Bosch, Mahindra & Mahindra

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of SAIL and Bandhan Bank are banned from F&O trading on 10 August 2026.

Result Today:

Siemens, Zydus Lifesciences, Bata India, Caliber Mining and Logistics, Delta Corp, Enviro Infra Engineers, EPL, Kalpataru Projects International, Manappuram Finance, MRF, NBCC (India), PI Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam, Senco Gold, Unichem Laboratories, Vikran Engineering, and Ashoka Buildcon will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

ZEE Entertainment reported a weak Q1 FY27 performance, with profit declining 46.9% YoY to Rs 76.3 crore from Rs 143.7 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue increased 4.5% YoY to Rs 1,907 crore.

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KEC International reported a weak Q1 FY27 performance, with profit declining 41.6% YoY to Rs 73 crore from Rs 125 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue increased marginally to Rs 5,024 crore.

 

Lloyds Metals & Energy reported a strong Q1 FY27 performance, with profit rising 165.0% YoY to Rs 1,726 crore from Rs 651 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue increased 208.6% YoY to Rs 7,354.3 crore from Rs 2,383.5 crore.

Dilip Buildcon reported a weak Q1 FY27 performance, with profit declining 50.7% YoY to Rs 112.95 crore. Revenue declined 9.3% YoY to Rs 2,377.78 crore.

Gland Pharma reported a strong Q1 FY27 performance, with profit rising to Rs 317 crore from Rs 215 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue increased to Rs 1,800 crore from Rs 1,506 crore.

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra reported strong business performance in July 2026. Total production increased 20.4% YoY to 1,02,000 units, while total sales rose 24.8% YoY to 1,03,000 units. Exports increased 47.4% YoY to 4,159 units.

BSE will replace Wipro in the NSE Nifty 50 index with effect from 30 September 2026.

Apar Industries has opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on 11 August 2026, with a floor price of Rs 14,801.25 per share. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Signalling Company NV, Belgium (TSC), to establish a strategic collaboration for an ETCS solution, including but not limited to the contemplated development of Kavach for the Indian market.

JSW Energy has added 1,166 MW of renewable capacity since April 2026, taking its capacity addition to more than 94% of the total organic capacity added in FY26. Following the completion of the acquisition of Maruti Clean Coal and Power, the company's total installed capacity has increased to 14,920 MW.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST