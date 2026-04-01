Stocks in Focus: Bharti Airtel, Saatvik Green Energy, Manappuram Finance, Indigo, Auto shares

Auto stocks are expected to stay in focus as automobile companies will release their monthly sales figures.

Airlines stocks will be in focus after government has increased the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 1.94 lakh per litre in Mumbai effective from 1 April 2026, amid ongoing West Asia conflict.

Bharti Airtel announced that its step-down subsidiary, Nxtra Data will receive $1billion investment from Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle and Anchorage Capital, through their affiliates, to expand the data centre network across India and accelerate growth.

Saatvik Green Energy announced that its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured an order worth Rs 57.03 crore from a reputed independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.

G R Infraprojects has secured a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a highway upgradation project valued at Rs 1,453.57 crore.

Manappuram Finance said that its board approved several proposals including a leadership appointment, a capital raising plan and additional investments in its subsidiaries. The board approved borrowing programme up to Rs 7,400 crore for FY27. The board approved additional investment of Rs 7.90 crore and 150 crore in its subsidiary, Asirvad Micro Finance (AMFL) and Manappuram Home Finance, respectively.

InterGlobe Aviation (Indigo) has appointed William Walsh as chief executive officer on 31 March 2026, subject to regulatory clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Walsh, currently director general of IATA (International Air Transport Association), is expected to join IndiGo by 3 August 2026 after completing his tenure at the industry body.

Valor Estate said that its wholly owned subsidiary MIG (Bandra) Realtors has entered into an agreement with Adani Goodhomes for acquiring entire equity share capital of Radius Estates and Developers for Rs 383 crore.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an order worth Rs 357.11 crore from JSW Group for the manufacture and supply of BLSS, BLCS, and BFNV rakes along with BVCM wagons.