Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 317.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.44% to Rs 414.52 crore

Net profit of Stove Kraft rose 317.24% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.44% to Rs 414.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.04% to Rs 41.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 1607.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1449.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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