Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 63.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.30% to Rs 480.58 crore

Net profit of Stove Kraft rose 63.57% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 480.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 340.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.480.58340.1111.1910.4745.7330.4422.4813.3417.0610.43

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