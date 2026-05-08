Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 35.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.83% to Rs 46.69 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries declined 35.66% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 46.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.46.6949.065.687.603.375.002.053.451.662.58

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