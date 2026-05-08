Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 35.66% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 4.83% to Rs 46.69 croreNet profit of Stovec Industries declined 35.66% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 46.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46.6949.06 -5 OPM %5.687.60 -PBDT3.375.00 -33 PBT2.053.45 -41 NP1.662.58 -36
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:07 AM IST