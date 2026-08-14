Stratmont Industries standalone net profit declines 63.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 44.16 crore

Net profit of Stratmont Industries declined 63.24% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 44.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.44.1638.482.023.740.551.120.350.920.250.68

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