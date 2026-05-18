Strides Pharma Q4 PAT rises 54% YoY to Rs 127 crore

Strides Pharma Science reported 54.44% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 126.94 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 82.19 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 11.17% YoY to Rs 1,323.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 17.09% YoY to Rs 153.01 crore, while the company also reported an exceptional loss of Rs 6.41 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 239.7 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a growth of 10% compared with Rs 217.9 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin declined by 20 basis points to 18.1% in Q4 FY26, as against 18.3% in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported an 84.52% tumble in net profit to Rs 556.19 crore, compared with Rs 556.19 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations rose 6.42% to Rs 4,858.68 crore in FY26.

For the full year, the companys US market revenue stood at Rs 2,489.7 crore, growing 2% year-on-year, while Ex-US market revenue rose sharply by 21% to Rs 2,240.4 crore, emerging as the key growth driver for the business.

The company reported net debt of Rs 1,436.5 crore, impacted by forex depreciation of Rs 111.5 crore. Net debt-to-EBITDA improved to 1.55x in FY26 from 1.9x in FY25, while RoCE rose to 15.8% from 14.9%.

Badree Komandur, MD & Group CEO, said, Strides continued to deliver strong performance across profitability, efficiency, and growth metrics during FY26. This was primarily driven by the Ex-US markets, which recorded a growth of 21% YoY. Our continued focus on profitability drove gross margin expansion of 310bps YoY and EBITDA margin improvement of 140bps YoY to 19%. Operational PAT and EPS grew by 50% YoY, reflecting strong operating leverage. Our calibrated strategy in Ex-US markets is delivering results, with these markets outpacing overall company growth. The US business remained stable during the year, though impacted by a weaker flu season in the second half. Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and a challenging external environment, we are committed to delivering to long term sustainable and profitable growth.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, representing 50% of the face value, for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend will be fixed and intimated in due course. The dividend, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval after deduction of applicable tax at source.

Strides Pharma Science is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bangalore, India. It develops and manufactures a wide range of niche and technically complex pharmaceutical products.

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