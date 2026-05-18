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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 54.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 54.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 11.18% to Rs 1323.47 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 54.45% to Rs 126.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 1323.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1190.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.52% to Rs 556.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3593.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 4858.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4565.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1323.471190.39 11 4858.684565.34 6 OPM %18.1118.30 -19.0417.58 - PBDT207.71182.66 14 897.93614.52 46 PBT154.46133.80 15 695.53422.26 65 NP126.9482.19 54 556.193593.46 -85

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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