Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 57.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 1265.41 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 57.52% to Rs 156.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 1265.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1119.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1265.411119.7418.0619.48192.82179.30136.42130.41156.9199.61

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