String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 104.48% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 97.32% to Rs 392.40 croreNet profit of String Metaverse rose 104.48% to Rs 37.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 97.32% to Rs 392.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 198.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales392.40198.86 97 OPM %11.1710.87 -PBDT43.7221.83 100 PBT36.9018.38 101 NP37.0118.10 104
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST