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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / String Metaverse receives Dun & Bradstreet's 3A1 Rating

String Metaverse receives Dun & Bradstreet's 3A1 Rating

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
String Metaverse announced that it has been assigned a Dun & Bradstreet Rating of 3A1 under the Vantage Plus Report dated 07 September 2026.

The 3A Financial Strength rating is based on the Company's tangible net worth derived from its audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Composite Appraisal of 1 indicates that the overall status of the rated entity is Strong.

String Metaverse has also been included in the Dun & Bradstreet Global Database and has been assigned D&B D-U-N-S Number 86-024-1227.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST