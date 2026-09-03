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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Strong and diverse credit system is essential for India, says RBI Deputy Governor

Strong and diverse credit system is essential for India, says RBI Deputy Governor

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Shirish Chandra Murmu, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India has noted that a strong and diverse credit system is essential for India as our financial sector is changing fast, driven by technology, new customer expectations, and a national push for inclusive growth. NBFCs and HFCs are no longer on the sidelines of this story. They extend credit to the last mile, reach the underserved, and bring innovation to lending across the country. He opined that substantial credit needs of MSME are still not met by the formal lenders today. That gap alone shows the scale of opportunity. There are credit gaps in other segments as well. Technology can close these gaps. The opportunities ahead for NBFCs and HFCs are real and large. Indias growing economy, demographic dividend, rapid urbanisation, and digital growth, all offer room to grow. This growth will be shaped by technology and by trust.

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 3:31 PM IST