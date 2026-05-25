Studds Accessories consolidated net profit rises 6.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.88% to Rs 167.54 crore

Net profit of Studds Accessories rose 6.08% to Rs 21.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 167.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.68% to Rs 82.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 634.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 583.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

167.54149.75634.23583.9518.6918.8419.2717.9834.2932.28132.80115.7028.9226.93111.6295.0321.1019.8982.6569.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News