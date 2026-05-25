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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Studds Accessories consolidated net profit rises 6.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Studds Accessories consolidated net profit rises 6.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 11.88% to Rs 167.54 crore

Net profit of Studds Accessories rose 6.08% to Rs 21.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 167.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.68% to Rs 82.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 634.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 583.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales167.54149.75 12 634.23583.95 9 OPM %18.6918.84 -19.2717.98 - PBDT34.2932.28 6 132.80115.70 15 PBT28.9226.93 7 111.6295.03 17 NP21.1019.89 6 82.6569.64 19

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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