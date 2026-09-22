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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stylam Industries commences production at new laminate plant in Haryana

Stylam Industries commences production at new laminate plant in Haryana

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Stylam Industries said that the company's new laminate plant adjoining to existing plant in Manak Tabra, Panchkula, Haryana, has commenced commercial production.

The company currently has manufacturing facilities at Panchkula and Manak Tabra-1, having an aggregate capacity of approximately 8.60 crore square meter per annum considering 01mm thickness of laminates, 80,000 tonnes per annum. The utilization level of this plant is around 90%.

With this new unit, the company has added manufacturing capacity at Manak Tabra-2 of approximately 5.25 crore square meter per annum considering 01 mm thickness of laminates, 60,000 tonnes per annum.

The total cost of this project, which has been funded by internal accruals, is Rs 300 crore.

 

The new unit would help Stylam Industries to enhance the company's manufacturing capacity, enabling it to cater to the growing demand for its products and support future business growth.

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Stylam Industries is a manufacturer of high-pressure laminates (HPL), with a significant export presence across international markets.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 70.3% YoY to Rs 48.16 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 28.27 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit increased 25.9% QoQ from Rs 38.25 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 15.37% YoY and 15.38% QoQ to Rs 326.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

The scrip rose 0.83% to currently trade at Rs 3,208.90 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 3:04 PM IST