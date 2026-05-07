Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.66% to Rs 282.95 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 29.31% to Rs 38.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.66% to Rs 282.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 265.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.98% to Rs 149.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 121.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 1129.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1025.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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