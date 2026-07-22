Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 70.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 326.47 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 70.36% to Rs 48.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 326.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 282.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.326.47282.9821.0918.7169.4846.2365.0641.2748.1628.27

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