Subam Papers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.81% to Rs 141.12 crore

Net loss of Subam Papers reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 141.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.23% to Rs 10.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 584.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

141.12134.65584.09539.176.189.937.6712.643.4610.6228.7754.86-3.216.329.5336.67-2.434.6010.7826.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News